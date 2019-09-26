Barbara M. Peters, age 83 of Dothan passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019 in a Dothan hospital. Graveside services will be held at 10am Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Memphis Baptist Church cemetery with Reverend Rick Glenn and Reverend Jim Tate officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lighthouse Children's Home, 7771 Mahan Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32309. www.familyfirstfuneralcare.com
