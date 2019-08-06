Brenda Peters, 67, of Newton, Alabama passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Noland Hospital, Dothan. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 2:00 pm in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Cook and Rev. Eddie Littlefield officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 1-2 pm. Mrs. Peters was born on April 17, 1952 in Lynn Haven, Florida and lived there the early years of her life. She was a graduate of Bay High School and attended Haney Technical College. She moved to Midland City in 1976 and was employed with Midland City Housing Authority for 15 years. Mrs. Peters was very family oriented, she enjoyed family gatherings and being with her loved ones. She had a very kind heart and will be best remembered for her selflessness toward others. She loved to play bluegrass music on her guitar and piano. Mrs. Peters was a member of Eddins Road Pentecostal Ministry. She is preceded in death by her toy poodle, Casper, her parents, Robert "Bob" and Cora Bell "Bobbie" Best, her brother, Larry Best, and by her aunts and uncles. Survivors include her husband, Donnie Peters; her son, William Kenneth (Lisa) Woodham, II; her daughters, Shannon (Tracy) Faulkner, Tanya (Manuel) Perry, and Ashley (Chris) Till; her grandchildren, Rachael Faulkner, Bobbi Rae Newman, Bailey Taylor, and Kennedy Perry; her great-grandchildren, Stone Johns, Aurora Johns, Florence Monroe Newman, and a great-grandchild that is due to arrive any day; her brother, Jeffrey Best; and several nieces and nephews. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.