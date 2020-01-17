Ms. Patsy Jane Peters, 55, of Ozark, died Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, January 18, 2020, from Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with Reverend James Bell, Reverend Bill Weed and Reverend Harold Peters officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery, Holman Funeral Home and Cremations of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home in Ozark Friday from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Patsy was born September 9, 1964 in Dale County, Alabama and was a 1983 graduate of Ariton High School. She enjoyed the singings at Klondike Gospel Music Center with her mother and collecting crystal figurines. She was preceded in death by her father, Willie Hilton Peters. Survivors include her mother, Julia Marie Johnson Peters; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Tim and Anne Peters, Jimmy and Lynn Peters; nieces and nephews, Tim Peters Jr., Jamie Peters, Hunter Peters, Leah Peters and Alon Peters; great nieces and nephews, Noel Peters, Samantha Peters, Bradon Peters, Emily Peters, Jase Peters and Izzy Peters, all of Ozark. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 1124 County Road 11, Ozark, Alabama 36360. Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com
Peters, Ms. Patsy Jane
To plant a tree in memory of Patsy Peters as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
