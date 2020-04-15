Major General M. Roger Peterson a loving husband, father and grandfather passed away at home Easter Monday April 13, 2020, he was 90 years old. In consideration of community health and public safety due to the COVID 19 Virus, services will be held at First United Methodist Church at a later date. Major General Roger Peterson was born June 7, 1929 in Chicago, IL to the late Milton Albert Peterson and LaVergne Andelin. He married the love of his life Sally Ann Alder on April 25,1952. They were married 61 years during which they lived at 38 addresses in 9 states, 2 foreign countries on 3 continents. Their lifelong adventure together took them to much of the world, but the last 22 years have been in the place they called home Dothan. Sally preceded Roger in death February 2014 and their son Dale April 2015. Roger served 32 years in the United States Airforce and another 32 years in private industry. Survivors include Bruce and Judee Peterson, Drew and Melissa Hansen-Peterson and Paul Llewellyn, affectionate grandchildren Sarah, Elizabeth, Daniel, Caroline, Jacob and Tawni Lynn; his great-grandchildren, Landon, Cameron, Xander, Cloe, Maddox, and Kasidi. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
