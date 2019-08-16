In the early hours of August 11, 2019 Joel "Joe" Junior Phelps went home to be with his Lord and Savior. He was at home surrounded by his wife and children. A memorial service for Mr. Phelps will be held 10:00 A.M. Saturday, August 17, 2019, from Ozark First Assembly of God Church with Pastor Greg Doss officiating, Holman Funeral Home and Cremations of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends at the church Saturday from 9:00 A.M. until service time. Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.