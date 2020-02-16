Hannelore Philippona of Gordon, 89, died February 14th, 2020, at her daughter's home in Panama City Beach, FL, surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be held at 11am, Tuesday, February 18th, 2020, with visitation at 10am, at the Ward Wilson Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery. Hannelore is survived by her loving children: Derk, Sheila, Kim, and Reinier; her children-in-law; ten grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

