Linda Standley Phillips, a resident of Shorterville, died Friday afternoon, March 27, 2020, in a Dothan hospital. She was 78. Due to the COVID-19 Virus, a family graveside service will be held at 3:30 PM Monday, March 30, 2020, in the Shorterville Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Joey Hudspeth and Reverend Mickey Skinner officiating. The body will be placed in the church sanctuary for a viewing from 2:00 until 3:15 PM, following the CDC COVID-19 social gathering guidelines. Reverend Ray S. Reiley will be having prayer with the family just prior to departure to graveside services. Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the Shorterville Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Rossie Money, 2457 County Road 91, Abbeville, AL 36310. Linda Phillips was born and reared in Clay County, Georgia, near Ft. Gaines, daughter of the late Walter Vining Standley and Thelma Holloway Standley. She was a 1960 graduate of the Clay County High School in Ft. Gaines. Linda lived in Shorterville all her adult lifetime where she was a member of the Shorterville Baptist Church. For most of her life, she was actively involved with her husband, in the operation of the Robert Edward Phillips Farms. Linda was preceded in death by a sister, June Hollis. Surviving relatives include her husband, Robert Edward Phillips, Jr.; a son, Walter Edward Phillips, Shorterville; a daughter, Robbie Linn Hutto (Bill), Ft. Gaines, GA; two sisters, Margie Lee, Ft. Gaines; and Jeannie Howell, Dothan; two brothers, Leonard Standley (Lola), Ft. Gaines; and Dudley Standley (Ouida), Sasser, GA; two grandchildren, Heather Meredith (Seth) and Billy Hutto; a great-grandchild, Emery Meredith. Serving as active pallbearers will be Josh Kennedy, Joel Kennedy, Billy Hutto, III, Gary Clark, David Lee, Shell Standley and Tommy Bonner. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-585-5261.

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Phillips as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries