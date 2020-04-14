Mrs. Merita Baxter Phillips, a resident of Donalsonville, Georgia, died Sunday afternoon, April 12, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 58. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 P.M. (C.S.T.) Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in Collins Cemetery, Malone, Florida with Sister Fannie Watkins officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside service. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com

To plant a tree in memory of Merita Phillips as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries