Mrs. Ouida Lou Phillips of Slocomb went home to be with the LORD on Friday, April 24, 2020 surrounded by her family after a bountiful 89 years of life. A private graveside service will be held on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Hartford City Cemetery with Rev. Wayne Parker and Pastor Juston Carpenter officiating and Sorrells Funeral Home of Slocomb directing. Mrs. Phillips was born November 3, 1930 in Geneva County to the late Sumpter and Seless Hollis McNeal. Ouida was a member of Union Hill Free Will Baptist Church in Slocomb, AL. She was a dedicated, loving wife, adoring mother and grandmother, and caring friend who will be dearly missed. She enjoyed going to gospel sings, preparing meals, and spending time with family and friends. Her pound cakes will not be forgotten. In addition to her parents, her husband Cecil Hugo Phillips of 61 years, two brothers, Henry Rudolph McNeal and James Willard McNeal, and son-in-law William Voth all preceded her in death. Survivors include: one daughter: Phyllis Voth; one son: Terry Phillips; one sister: Lenora Williams; three granddaughters: Christine Meitzler (Lee), Cindy Schmidt (Jason), and Holly West; seven great grandchildren; and a niece and nephew. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Merle Wallace Purvis Center, 1682 E. County Road 4, Black, AL 36314 in honor of her special son Terry, or Union Hill Free Will Baptist Church, 1125 Union Hill Road, Slocomb, AL 36375. The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice for their compassion and loving care during this difficult time, and family and friends for their constant support and kindness. Sorrells Funeral Home remains committed to the compassionate support of the Phillips family during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and we ask that you say a special prayer for them during their time of bereavement. www.sorrellsfuneral.com
