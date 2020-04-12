Mrs. Margaret Louise (Marge) McGowan Pickerel, 86, of the Ewell Community of Ozark, died at her home Friday, April 10, 2020 with her family gathered with her. A family memorial service for Mrs. Pickerel will be held in Woodlawn Memory Gardens, Holman Funeral Home and Cremations of Ozark directing. Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com. Mrs. Pickerel was born May 30, 1933 in Ozark, Alabama to the late Herman McGowan, Sr. and Polly Jackson McGowan. She met her husband while he was stationed at Camp Rucker in 1954 and they were married in 1957. They moved to Flint, Michigan where Lloyd worked with General Motors. Marge enrolled in cosmetology school and opened her own shop in their basement where she worked for twenty years. She enjoyed traveling, square dancing and fishing. Marge was an immaculate housekeeper. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Mildred Wiacek; and three brothers, Jerry McGowan, Herman McGowan and Roy McGowan. Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Lloyd Alexander Pickerel of Ozark; three sons, Greg Allen Pickerel (Shirley Clark) of Gaines, Michigan, Michael Lloyd Pickerel (Donna) of Ridgeway, Virginia and Jeffery Brian Pickerel (Jennifer Yates) of Ozark; two sisters, Jeanette Eldredge of Webb and Ruby McGowan of Ozark; one brother, Gerald McGowan of Ozark. Eight grandchildren, six great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews also survive. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made in her memory to Vivian B. Adams School, 2047 Stuart Tarter Road, Ozark, Alabama 36360. holmanfuneralhome.com
+1
+1
MOST POPULAR
-
Alabama issuing $600 unemployment stimulus checks
-
Dothan doctor with COVID-19 vlog hopes to save lives through education
-
Abbeville native killed by COVID-19 remembered as 'a loving person who cared about others'
-
Former Enterprise High, University of South Alabama baseball star Brendan Donovan going 'old school' to stay in shape
-
ON THE FRONTLINE: Nurses feel strain, support in fighting COVID-19
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.