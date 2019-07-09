Geraldine W. Pickett, 96, a resident of Dothan, went to be with her Lord, Jesus Christ Sunday morning, July 7, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born June 27, 1923 in rural Coffee County to the late Mr. and Mrs. Robert Walden and was the tenth child in a family of five brothers and four sisters. Funeral services for Mrs. Pickett will be held at 2:30 PM Thursday, July 11, 2019 in Clearman Chapel at Southern Heritage with Pastor Keith Frith officiating. Burial will follow in Crestlawn Memorial cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 PM until 2:15 PM prior to the service at the funeral home. Mrs. Pickett is preceded in death by her husband, John A. Pickett and her brothers and sisters. Mrs. Pickett is survived by her son and daughter in law, Steve and Joan Pickett; grandchildren, Shelby and Lance Pickett along with several nieces and nephews. www.southernheritagefh.com
