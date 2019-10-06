Annie Mae Pierce, a resident of Dothan, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019. She was 76. Funeral service will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Park Chapel. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
