Mr. Willie Pines, Jr. age 62 of Dothan, AL passed away on December 8, 2019; visitation will be Friday, December 13, 2019 4-6 PM at the funeral home; funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 10:00 AM at the Dothan Community Church, Dothan, AL; burial will be follow at the Rocky Mountain Church Cemetery; under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care"

