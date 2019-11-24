Owen Burton Pinkard, a resident of Dothan, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 in a local hospital. He was 92. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Roy Rogers officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 1-2 pm. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

Tags

Load entries