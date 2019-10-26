Mr. Allen LaWayne "Al" Pinyan, 80, of the Bagwell Crossroads Community of Ozark, died Thursday, October 24, 2019, at his home. A graveside memorial service for Mr. Pinyan will be held 3:00 P.M. Sunday, October 27, 2019, in Corinth Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Jason Miller officiating. Interment will follow with full Masonic Rites, Holman Funeral Home and Cremations of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends Sunday in the church from 1:00 P.M. until time for the graveside service. Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com
