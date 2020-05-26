Mrs. Marjorie Brunson Pittman, 97, of Enterprise, AL died on Friday, May 22, 2020 at her residence. Graveside services will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Meadowlawn cemetery with Dr. Olivia Pool officiating and Searcy Funeral Home directing. Preceded in death by her husband, Dr. J.E. Pittman, Jr.; her parents, William Matthew Brunson and Annie Rushing Brunson; siblings, William Lister Brunson (Carolyn), Grover Brunson, Jack R. Brunson (Edna), Pat Brunson Folmar (Ned), Jerry Burton Brunson; granddaughter, Mollie Virginia Pittman. Survivors include 5 sons, John E. Pittman (Marilyn), Miramar Beach, FL, William B. Pittman (Kathy), Birmingham, AL, Craig S. Pittman (Janet), Mobile, AL, Jerry B. Pittman (Emily) Mobile, AL and Donald S. Pittman, Enterprise, AL; grandchildren, William Braden Pittman, Jr, Craig S. Pittman (Sally), Jennifer Pittman Stoffel, Jerry B. Pittman, Jr, Sarah Pittman Coulter (Brad), Shannon Pittman Neilsen (Justin), Ashley Pittman Deans (Thomas) and Rushing Pittman (Sara); 8 great grandchildren; also surviving sister-in-law, Sarah Brunson, wife of the late Jerry Burton Brunson. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.
