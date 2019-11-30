Delores (Toole) Porter Delores Porter, age 84, from Enterprise, AL went to her heavenly home to be with her Lord Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Delores was born in Campbelton, FL to Dellion and Cliff Toole. She was a supportive and dedicated military wife to her husband of 42 years, Fred Porter. She loved dear little animals and gave them a loving home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Porter, granddaughter Kathryn Anne David; her parents Dellion and Cliff Toole and brother Delmar Toole. She is survived by her children son Roderick (Judy) Porter, Phenix City, AL; daughters, Dorinda (Eugene) Marchetti, Huntsville, AL; Athena (David) David, Birmingham, AL; six grandchildren, J.R. Grimes; Drew Grimes; Zachery Porter; Adam Porter, all from Phenix City, AL; Kiersten David; Dylan David, both from Birmingham, AL; and seven great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M. Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Searcy Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Meadowlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends at 1:00 P.M. In Lieu of Flowers the family asks that contributions be made to: Save Our Strays Animal Shelter (S.O.S), 25944 HWY 84/134, Enterprise, Alabama 36330 (334) 393-1743. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com
