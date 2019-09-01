MOULTRIE, GA.- Mary Francis Murphy Porter, 98, of Moultrie, died Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Cobblestone Trace. Funeral services will be held 2:00PM Monday, September 2, 2019 at Cobb Funeral Chapel with Rev. Wayne Woods officiating. Interment will follow in Cobb Suncrest Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service at Cobb Funeral Chapel. Family members will serve as casketbearers. Born June 7, 1921 in Henry County, AL, she was the daughter on the late Hurley L. Murphy and Lessie West Murphy. Mrs. Porter was a member of First Baptist Church of Moultrie. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Floyd Gordon Porter; one brother and three sisters. Survivors include her sons, Orval Porter and wife Nancy of Gainesville, Bruce Porter and wife Teresa of Silverhill, AL; daughter, Jane Williams and husband Danny of Clover, SC; grandchildren, Jewellyn Baker, Ryan Porter, Meredith Williamson, Amy Hughes, Misty Packard, Scott Porter, Jason Williams, Jon Williams, and Allison Williams; thirteen greatgrandchildren, seven nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you to two special friends Bernice Horne and Linda Kirkland and the staff of Cobblestone Nursing Home. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 400 South Main Street, Moultrie, GA 31768 or to the charity of our choice. Cobb Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. Please sign the online guestbook at www.cobbfuneralchapel.com.
