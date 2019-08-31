Kenneth "Rex" Powell Kenneth "Rex" Powell, age 83 of New Brockton, AL, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019 at his home. Funeral services will be held 3:00 P.M., Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. Kerry Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30 until service time. He fought the good fight and he has finished his course on this earth. Rex had such a strong will to live and serve and kept going, even when he was not physically able, many times. He suffered for over 50 years with Rheumatoid Arthritis. Rex was an insurance agent in Enterprise, AL for over 50 years and was well respected because of his business integrity and honesty. Rex was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church in Enterprise and serviced as music director and deacon for many years, until his health began to fail. He loved the Lord, his church and his family with all his being. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Teresa Pearcy, a granddaughter, Nancy Elizabeth (Nicky) Powell, a great-grandson, Landon Sirois, a brother, Jerry Powell, Auburn and his parents, Irvin and Fannie Lou Powell, New Brockton. Survivors include his beloved wife and God-given soulmate of 59 years and 11 months, Gloria Powell, his son, Kenneth Powell, Jr., two grandsons, Christopher Sirois, Enterprise, Kenneth Powell III, three great-grandchildren, Veta Sirois, Enterprise, Natalie and Gabe Powell, Ozark, a sister, Evelyn Jones, Enterprise, brother, Lomax Powell, Enterprise, and a sister-in-law, Geraldine Powell, Auburn. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com .
