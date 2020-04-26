Lola Mae Powell, 79, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020. In consideration of community health and public safety due to the COVID19 Virus, graveside services for family and close friends will be held at 2 pm on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1-2 pm. SunsetMemorialPark.com
