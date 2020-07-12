Tammara (Tammy) Conners Powell, age 65, a longtime resident of Pike County, Alabama, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, after a courageous fight with cancer. A funeral service will be held Monday, July 13, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Brundidge United Methodist Church with Reverend Ed Shirley officiating. Burial will follow at 4 p.m. in Memory Hill Cemetery in Dothan, Alabama, with Green Hills Funeral Home directing. Visitations will be held Sunday, July 12, 2020, from 4-6 p.m. at Green Hills Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service on Monday at the church. Tammy is survived by her husband of 43 years, Eddie Powell; daughter, Heather Minton (Eric); grandchildren, Conners and Payson Minton; aunts, Xysta "Peggy" Lewis of Dothan, Eileen LaVine of New York, and Iris Matthews of Arizona; numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her beloved dog, Crimson. She was preceded in death by her parents, L.D. "Red" and Malta "Scooter" Flowers Conners. The family wishes to extend many thanks to the staff of Compassus Hospice, Amy Drinkard, and Dot Maulden for their tremendous support and care. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her honor to the Pike County 4-H Program (306 South Three Notch Street Troy, AL 36081), Brundidge United Methodist Church (C/O General, Choir, or Building Fund 140 North Main Street Brundidge, AL 36010), or the American Cancer Society (C/O Pike County Relay for Life Chapter 3054 MeGehee Road Montgomery, AL 36111). www.greenhillsfuneralhome.net

