Roman Boguslaw Pracon, a Slocomb resident, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at a local hospital. He was 66. In consideration of community health and public safety due to the COVID19 Virus, military honors will be rendered for family and close friends at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in Sunset Memorial Park Pavilion with Rev. Charles Goldsmith officiating. Roman was born on February 28, 1954 in Poland and lived the early years of his life there. He would move to the United States in 1965. Roman was a US Veteran, having served in the Vietnam War, dedicating 21 years to the military before his retirement. He was employed with Farley Nuclear Plant, the Dothan Post Office, and at Ft. Rucker with DynCorp International-AFS and M-1 support services before his retirement in 2018. Roman enjoyed fishing, especially with his family, on the bay and Port St. Joe. Survivors include his son, John (Laura) Pracon; his daughter, Teresa (Justin) Hinkle; and his 5 grandchildren, Hunter Dickson, Hayden Dickson, Reagan Pracon, Paxton Hinkle, and Rylan Hinkle. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

