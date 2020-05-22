Barbara Sue (Whaley) Pratt, a resident of Jacksonville, FL, entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 15, 2020. She was 64. Graveside services will be held at 4 pm on Saturday, May 23, 2020 in Gates of Heaven Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Sunset Funeral Home on Saturday from 2:30-3:30 pm. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
