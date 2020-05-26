Robert D. (Bob) Price, Jr., a resident of Abbeville, died early Sunday evening, May 24, 2020, at his home. He was 89. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in the Abbeville Memorial Cemetery with a nephew, Russell Wood and Pastor Jud Waldrop officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside services. Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Calvary Baptist Church, 310 Dothan Road, Abbeville, AL 36310 or the charity of your choice. Mr. Price was born in Dothan and moved with his family to Abbeville as a child. He was a 1949 graduate of Abbeville High School. At any early age, Mr. Price enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served his country during the Korean War. He retired from the State of Alabama Banking Department as a State Bank Auditor. Mr. Price was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Decatur Price, Sr. and Lillie Dorene Ward Price and two sisters, Mary Kate Price Wood and Jeanette Price Cherry. He had a special love for his hometown of Abbeville. Surviving relatives include his wife, Nell Scarborough Price, four daughters, Melissa Price Brown (James), Dothan; Ellen Price Wiggins (Paul), Monroeville, AL; Sandra Pitts McMath (John), Cleveland, GA and Linda Pitts Humphrey (Bobby), West Point, GA; a son, Timothy O. Pitts (Lisa), Helena, AL; eleven grandchildren, Andrew Brown (Kelly), Bethany Wiggins Wheeler (Jeff), Robert Paul Wiggins (Caitlin), Ben McMath (Mary), Brandon McMath (Niki), Bradley McMath, Kyle Humphrey, Claire Humphrey DeRosa (John), Hudson Pitts, Ally Pitts and Alaina Pitts; twelve great-grandchildren. Holman Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of funeral arrangements. Phone 334-585-5261.You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.
