Kellon Lamar Price, 88, died at his home in Geneva with his family at his side on Monday, October 21, 2019. Kellon was the beloved husband of 65 years of Joy Price. Much loved Dad of Pam (Bobby) Nolen, Bonita (Michael) Barnes and Stan (Sharon) Price. Cherished Grandpa of Andy Nolen, Adam Nolen, Zack Price, and Nick Price. Dear brother of Emma Jean Vaughn. Brother-in-law to Lily Price. Respected uncle to three special Goose Hollow nephews, Dwayne Price, Randy Vaughn and Teddy Fain. Best friend to Herbert Fain. Missed by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Mr. Price was born in Hartford, AL to the late Andrew Jackson and Annie Mae Ross Price. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by four brothers, A.D., Rex, Jerry, and A.J. "Jr" Price; two sisters, Edna Lou Coates, and Annette Brannon; and a best friend who happened to be his brother-in-law, Ted Fain. Mr. Price was a Veteran who proudly served our country in the United States Air Force. He was a long-time member of Friendship Baptist Church and served as Deacon there for many years. He was a farmer who brought to his profession a great love for the land and being a part of the connectedness of nature. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 in the chapel of Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home in Geneva with the Rev. Michael Barnes and Rev. Reggie McAllister officiating. Burial will follow at Friendship Cemetery with Military Honors and Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home of Geneva directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday beginning at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family request that memorial donations be made in memory of Mr. Price to Southern Care Hospice. The family would like to thank Kindred Home Health Therapists, Southern Care Hospice, and Jessica Brandenburg for your devoted love and care of our loved one during his illness. www.whwfuneralhome.com
