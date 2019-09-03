Molliece "Molly" Peters Price, a resident of Dothan, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019 at her residence. She was 64. Funeral services will be held at 3 PM Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in Clearman Chapel at Southern Heritage with Reverend Buddy Hood officiating. Burial will follow at Harper's Joy Assembly of God church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 PM until 8 PM Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the funeral home. Molly was born August 3, 1955 to the late George and Imogen Abner Peters. Molly is preceded in death by her parents; son, Johnny Robert Peters; sister, Carolyn Peters and a brother, George Eugene Peters. Survivors include two children, Ronny (Tonya) Peters and Jeffery (Cheyenne) Peters; seven grandchildren, Johnny Lee Peters, Michael Wayne Peters, Hunter Lee Peters, Kristinia Delk Peters, Gage Michael Peters, Keely Erhardt and Jayden Quirindongo; four sisters, Theresa (Clarence) Risden, Marilyn Hales, Trina Pierce and Sharon Bond; two brothers, Jimmy Randall Peters and Johnny Harold Peters and several nieces and nephews. Survivors also include a very special family that she loved and cherished, William H. "Rusty" Wilson; special sons, James (Angela) Wilson, David Wilson, Jerry (Jennifer) Wilson, Tommy (April) Wilson; eight special grandchildren, Denise Wilson, Aerial Beard, Justin Pierson, Maryah Vaughn, Josh and Kaylee Wilson, Claire and Parker Wilson. She also leaves behind her four legged baby, Anna Bell, whom she loved very much. The family wishes to thank AlaCare Hospice for all their love, help and support through this difficult time. www.southernheritagefh.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.