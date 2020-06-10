Mr. Charlie Ray Pridgen, 79, a resident of Level Plains, died Saturday, June 6, 2020. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, June 11, 2020, in the Chapel of Holman Funeral Home and Cremations in Ozark with Reverend Michael Lawler and Reverend Brian M. Leatherwood officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery, Holman Funeral Home of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends Thursday at the funeral home in Ozark from 9:30 A.M. until service time. Mr. Pridgen was born March 19, 1941 in Gulf Hammock, Florida. He was raised in Ozark and lived most of his life in Level Plains where he owned and operated Pridgen and Sons Grocery for twenty years. Mr. Pridgen served in the Alabama National Guard. He worked as Assistant Manager of Grocery Outlet in Daleville until his retirement. He loved spending time with his family and gardening. He was preceded in death by his father, John Henry D. Pridgen; and one brother, Gene Pridgen; and one brother-in-law, Larry Downing. Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Richard Bloodworth of Cantonment, Florida; one son and daughter-in-law, Toby and Dana Pridgen of Daphne, Alabama; his mother, Elma Vee Sullivan Pridgen of Ozark; two sisters, Mary Downing of Ozark and Betty and Larry Childree of Ozark; one brother, James Pridgen of Ozark; sister-in-law, Dorothy Pridgen Wright of Black Mountain, North Carolina; four grandchildren, Ryan Bloodworth, Ethan Bloodworth, Ty Pridgen and Jordan Riekhof. Several loving nieces and nephews. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, C/O Mr. Quincey Sullivant, 2926 Andrews Avenue, Ozark, Alabama 36360. Condolences may be expressed at: www.HolmanFuneralHome.com
Service information
Jun 11
Visitation
Thursday, June 11, 2020
9:30AM-11:00AM
9:30AM-11:00AM
Holman Funeral Home Chapel
995 South Union Avenue
Ozark, AL 36360
995 South Union Avenue
Ozark, AL 36360
Jun 11
Funeral Service
Thursday, June 11, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Holman Funeral Home Chapel
995 South Union Avenue
Ozark, AL 36360
995 South Union Avenue
Ozark, AL 36360
