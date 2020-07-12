Robert Theodore Pyrkosz, a resident of Dothan passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at his residence. He was 83. A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 10 am at Saint Columba Catholic Church with Father Patrick Gallagher officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Columba building fund or CSS (of Dothan) or a charity of your choice. Robert was a successful business owner in Michigan for 55 years before retiring to Dothan in 2002. He was an active member of St. Columba Catholic Church where he spent many years as Catholic Social Services volunteer. He was preceded in death by his brother, Herman and his sister, Christine. Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Linda; his children, Christopher (Christine), Stephen, Paul, and Lindsey (Tim); his grandchildren, Robert, James and Morgan, his siblings, Anthony and Therese; and many nieces and nephews. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
