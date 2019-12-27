Delores Quebedeaux, 80, went home to be with the Lord surrounded by her loving family on Christmas Day, December 25, 2019. She was born on July 14, 1939 in Miller County, Georgia to the late John Thomas Clenney and Emma Lou (Sheffield) Clenney. Funeral Service will take place 2 PM, Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home with visitation one hour before service, burial to follow in Memory Hill Cemetery. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband: Carl Quebedeaux; daughter: Sondra Speigner, and son: Al Quebedeaux. Delores was a loving mother, sister, and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family and cooking. Her hobbies included bird watching and gardening. She was a member at Covenant United Methodist Church. Survivors include her daughters: Carla (Steve) Smith, and Belinda (Brad) Tew, sisters: Shelby Justice, Rose (Kenneth) Pope, and Rita (Ted) Warren, brother: Phil (Joy) Clenney, grandchildren; DeAnna (Chris) Brannon, Emily Hearn, Garrett Smith and Jonathon (Brandi) Smith, great-grandchildren: J.T. and George Brannon, Lillian and Landon Hearn, Landon Hodge and Cooper Smith, several nieces and nephews who lovingly knew her as a second mom, as well as, her honorary daughter, Frog (Elanor) Michel. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to be made to ALS Association or Covenant United Methodist Church in Delores's name.
Quebedeaux, Delores
To plant a tree in memory of Delores Quebedeaux as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
