Christopher (Chris) Matthew Rabon, a resident of Dothan, AL passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 at his residence. He was 47. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 3:30 pm at Harvest Church with Roy Rogers officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 2:30 until service time. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting memorial contributions to be made to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, 10 Glenlake Pkwy NE South Tower Suite 400 Atlanta, GA 30328. Chris was born on July 11, 1972 in Dothan, AL and grew up in Chipley, FL where he was a 1990 graduate of Chipley High School. He resided in Boone, NC for 20 years where he was the owner of a marketing company. Chris moved to Dothan in 2015 and was the owner of a recruiting company for truck drivers. He was a very happy, cheerful and optimistic person who was full of life. Christopher enjoyed making jokes and helping people. He was active in Harvest Church where he served as a volunteer and was active in small groups and other ministries. He loved learning about and riding motorcycles. Chris was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Hilda Proctor Rabon. Survivors include his son, Tyler Rabon; the mother of their child, Joy Rabon; a brother, Ronald and his wife Lesia Steverson; and a few nieces and nephews. Robert of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334)983-6604 www.Sunset MemorialPark.com
