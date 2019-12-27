Mrs. Monica Randall Williams, age 57, passed away December 14, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11 AM at Georgette L. Scott's Memorial Chapel, 814 Headland Avenue Dothan, Alabama 36303; under the direction of the caring staff of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".
Randall, Monica
