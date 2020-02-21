Mr. Terrance Warren Ransom, age 18, departed this life on February 12, 2020; visitation will be Friday, February 21, 2020 4-6 PM at the funeral home; funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 11 AM at the Georgette L. Scott Memorial Chapel, 814 Headland Ave, Dothan, AL; under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".

Service information

Feb 21
Visitation
Friday, February 21, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary
814 Headland Avenue
Dothan, AL 36303
Feb 22
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 22, 2020
11:00AM
Georgette L. Scott's Memorial Chapel
814 Headland Ave
Dothan, Alabama 36303
Feb 22
Committal
Saturday, February 22, 2020
12:00AM
Memory Hill Cemetery - Dothan
2390 Hartford Highway
Dothan, AL 36303
