Gisela Gertrude Rausch, a resident of Dothan, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at her residence. She was 82. Funeral services will be held at 10 am on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Glenn Rizzi officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 9:30-10 am. Mrs. Rausch was born in Berlin, Germany on December 3, 1936 and lived there the early years of her life. She moved to the United States in 1955 and settled in California. Mrs. Rausch worked with Civil Service in Vandenberg Air Force Base in California and with Morton-Thiokol defense contractor. She loved to travel, enjoyed reading, and having tea with short bread cookies. Mrs. Rausch was spiritual and was a believer in God, she will be terribly missed by her family and friends. She leaves to cherish her memories, her son, Glenn A. (Sheila) Rizzi; her daughter, Doris C. Rizzi; and her 3 grandchildren, Jenna (Brent) Justice, Hanna Rizzi, and Emma Rizzi. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the caregivers at Wesley Place on Honeysuckle, Devita Dialysis, and especially Dr. Jason Beaver, for their caring efforts on behalf of their mother. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
