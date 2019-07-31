DOTHAN. Summer Rayne Smith, a resident of Dothan, died Sunday, July 28, 2019 in Panama City Beach, Florida. She was 20. Funeral services will be held at 6:00 P.M. Thursday, August 1, 2019 in the Earl Bankston Memorial Chapel with Peggy Stewart officiating. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 6:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to the Wiregrass Humane Society, 255 Jerry Drive, Dothan, Alabama 36303. Summer was a native of Midland City, Alabama and attended Northview High School. She enjoyed living life to the fullest, being with her friends, going to the beach, and most of all her family. Summer was preceded in death by her grandparents, J.W. and Barbara Smith; great-grandparents, Jerry and Sue Godwin, and two uncles, Eric Welk and Kevin Godwin. Surviving relatives include her father, Brad Smith (Kelsey), Wicksburg; mother, Carla Smith (Barry Adkins), Montgomery; two sisters, Lindsey Godwin, LaGrange, GA and Nevaeh Smith, Wicksburg; two brothers, Brandon Smith and Levi Smith, both of Wicksburg; uncles, Nolan Mock, Brian Watkins, Kyle Godwin, and Tommy Yeomans (Shannon), Lakeview, AL; great-aunt, Tammi Smith; her beloved K-9 companion, "Weenie"; many beloved cousins and friends. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.