Dr. James E. Reed, age 75, a resident of Dothan, died early Friday, January 31, 2020 at Flowers Hospital. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, February 3, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church of Dothan with Dr. James B. Sanders III and Reverend Jack Hinnen officiating. Dr. Charles Strong will be providing eulogy and pianist will be Dr. Bob Allen. The family will be receiving friends from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. prior to services in the church parlor. In lieu of flowers the family request that memorial contributions be made to Respite Care Ministry at FUMC, 1380 W. Main St., Dothan, AL. 36301. Dr. Reed was born on July 3, 1944 in Mathiston, Mississippi the son of Joseph Everette Reed and Mary Ann Johnson Reed. He grew up in Columbus, Mississippi and was a 1962 graduate of Lee High School. After graduation he attended Clarke Memorial Junior College in Newton, Mississippi and then received his undergraduate degree at Samford University in Birmingham. Dr. Reed later received his Masters and Ed D degrees from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary and later another Masters Degree from Princeton Theological Seminary. Dr. Reed served in Education and Ministry in Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Tennessee and North Carolina for 50 years. He was a gifted teacher who influenced the lives of countless students. He enjoyed the classroom and the opportunities it presented to engage his students. He taught at Mississippi College, New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary and Northwest Mississippi Community College. Dr. Reed was a past member of the Dothan Rotary Club and a member of First United Methodist Church of Dothan. He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his loving wife of 48 years, Jane Reed, Dothan; son, David Reed (Hope), Muscle Shoals; daughter, Amanda Reed Taylor (Brent), Dothan; 4 grandchildren, Aliee, Graham and Addison Reed, Muscle Shoals and Reed Taylor, Dothan; sister, Lynda Wiggins (Joe), Millport. Honorary pallbearers will be the Progressors Sunday School Class. Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 699-3888. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com
Reed, Dr. James E.
