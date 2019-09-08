Funeral services for Charlotte Adams Reeves of Eufaula will be held Sunday, September 8, at 3pm at St. James' Episcopal Church in Eufaula with The Reverend John Coleman officiating and Chapman Funeral Home directing. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery Addition. There will be visitation at the church in Margaret Hall from 1:30 until time of the service. Mrs. Reeves passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 after a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. She was born April 24, 1937, in Ozark, the daughter of the late Judge Samuel Kirke and Eleanor Wallace Adams. After graduating Valedictorian from Dale County High School, she attended Huntingdon College for two years before transferring to the University of Alabama, receiving her bachelor's degree with a major in speech and music. She was runner-up National Peanut Festival Queen Pageant in 1957 and attended the National Peanut Festival in Chicago. During her college years, she was recognized for her beauty and her innate ability to make friends with everyone she met. While at Huntingdon, she was selected as a beauty to be featured in the college yearbook. She was Class Representative in the May Queen's Court. She represented the State of Alabama as the Cherry Blossom Princess for the National Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington, DC. At the University of Alabama, she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. Among the many honors she received at Alabama were: Homecoming Queen, Corolla Beauty, Miss Alabama Band sponsor and University of Alabama representative in Sugar Bowl Queen's Court. She was a member of the Debate Team and was selected for Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities. In 1959, she married Benjamin Chapman Reeves. After their move to Eufaula, they became involved in the life of the community. A member of St. James' Episcopal Church for almost six decades, Mrs. Reeves was an active member of the Episcopal Church Women. She served on the committee to plan and host the convention of the Episcopal Diocese of the Central Gulf Coast. She served on the Vestry and as a choir member. She was a trustee of The Lakeside School and an active supporter for many years. A member of the Eufaula Heritage Association, she served in several capacities during the Eufaula Pilgrimage. She was a member of the Christ Child Circle and the Lanier Club. She was widely known and loved for her beauty, for her love of people and her generous hospitality. Her love of people extended across a wide spectrum of friends. She was deeply devoted to her family, where she started many traditions, and to her extended family and their reunions. The home that she and Ben built on St. Francis Point was the setting for many festive events, even after her debilitating health issues limited her mobility. She and Ben hosted fundraisers for St. James' Church, for The Lakeside School, and other worthy causes. She is remembered as a kind, generous, and gracious southern lady. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Ben C. Reeves. Survivors include her children: Benjamin Chapman (Beth) Reeves, Jr. of Eufaula, Alabama, Eleanor Virginia (Beth Johnston) Reeves of Fairhope, Alabama, Mary McNab Reeves (Sadler) Stukes of Atlanta, Georgia, Samuel Adams (Lauren) Reeves of Eufaula, Alabama; her grandchildren: Chapman Reeves, Peyton Reeves, Mac Parker, Sam Parker, John Graham Parker, Sadler Stukes, Charlotte Stukes, Copeland Stukes, Elle Reeves, Caroline Reeves, McClaine Reeves; her brother: Joe Adams of Ozark, Alabama. Active pallbearers will be Kirke Adams, Bob Dixon, Tom Milldrum, Charles Waid, Frank Tamplin, Joe Parker, Joel Smith and Charlie Speake. Honorary pallbearers will be Joe Adams, Jr., Ronald Brown, Lewie Helms and J. W. Willis. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Lakeside School, 1020 Lake Dr. Eufaula, Alabama 36027, St. James Episcopal Church, 100 St. James Place, Eufaula, Alabama 36027 or the University of Alabama Malcolm McNab Reeves Memorial Endowed Scholarship.
