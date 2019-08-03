Margaret Marie Reeves, age 76 of Enterprise, AL, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 at Flowers Hospital, surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M., Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. Kerry Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Searcy Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the church on Sunday beginning at 1:30 P.M. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church Building Fund, 1837 Hwy. 51, Enterprise, AL 36330. Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Roy E. Reeves, Enterprise, AL; daughter, Sandra Lynn Flowers, Brundidge, AL; son, Michael Elden Reeves (Kathy) Enterprise, AL; five grandchildren, Whitney Marie Flowers; Tyler Curtis Flowers; Hunter Michael Reeves (Ashleigh); Jessica Michelle Stage (Chris); Joshua Lawrence Griffin; brother, Winford Miles, Pensacola, FL; 6 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.