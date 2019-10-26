Mr. James Earl Reeves, a resident of Headland, AL, departed this life and went home to be with our Lord and Savior on Monday, October 21, 2019. He was 63. A memorial service will be held Monday, October 28, 2019 at St. Peter AME Church (Headland, AL) at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. James M. Redding officiating.
