Mary Jeanette Upton Register, a resident of Dothan, died late Friday night November 8, 2019, in the Extendicare Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was 87. A private family graveside service was held Monday morning, November 11, 2019, in Gardens of Memory with Reverend Mark Benson officiating. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations was in charge of arrangements. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.