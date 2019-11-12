Mary Jeanette Upton Register, a resident of Dothan, died late Friday night November 8, 2019, in the Extendicare Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was 87. A private family graveside service was held Monday morning, November 11, 2019, in Gardens of Memory with Reverend Mark Benson officiating. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations was in charge of arrangements. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com

