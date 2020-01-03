Mrs. Johnnie Mae Register Terry, age 102, of Dothan, AL departed this life on Sat., Dec. 28, 2019. The family will receive friends from 4-6 PM, Fri., Jan. 3, 2020 at the funeral home. Celebration of life will be 1 PM, Sat., Jan. 4, 2020 from sanctuary of Browntown Community Church, Graceville, FL. She will be laid to rest in the St. John Cemetery, Campbellton, FL.
Register Terry, Johnnie Mae
Service information
Jan 3
Gathering of Family and Friends
Friday, January 3, 2020
4:00PM
Christian Memorial Chapel
5441 Cooper St
Graceville, FL 32440
Jan 4
Celebration of Life
Saturday, January 4, 2020
1:00PM
Browntown Community Church
5781 Browntown Road
Graceville, FL 32440
Jan 4
Reception
Saturday, January 4, 2020
2:30PM
Saint John AME Church
2201 AME Road
Campbellton, FL 32462
Jan 4
Inhumation
Saturday, January 4, 2020
12:00AM
Saint John Cemetery-Stateline Community
2399 AME Road
slocomb, AL 36375
