SHORTERVILLE. . .Betty Clark Reiley, a resident of Shorterville, died early Thursday morning, July 18, 2019, at her home. She was 81. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, July 21, 2019, in the First Baptist Church of Abbeville with Reverend Norman C. Simmons and Reverend Joey Hudspeth officiating. Graveside services will follow in the Abbeville Memorial Cemetery with Reverend Hollis Ritter officiating. Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. Sunday in the Family Life Building of the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church of donor's choice. Mrs. Reiley was born and reared in Bessemer, Alabama, daughter of the late Vernon Clark and Gladys Holder Clark. She lived in Graceville, Florida and Abbeville before moving to Shorterville in 1985. Mrs. Reiley was a member of the Fellowship Baptist Church. In earlier years, she was a member of the First Baptist Church where she served as a Leader of the Girls Auxiliary and also sang in the church choirs of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church and First Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Tommy Clark and George Clark. Surviving relatives include her husband, Reverend Ray S. Reiley; a daughter, Ramona Barnes (David), Maylene, AL; a son, Mark Reiley, Shorterville; a sister, Oola Church (John), Alabaster, AL; a brother, Arthur V. Clark; five grandchildren, Jason Reiley (Tara), Ashleigh Schlemmer (Ben), Michael Barnes, Bradley Barnes and Casey Barnes (Katie); eight great-grandchildren. Serving as active pallbearers will be Keith Barnes, Robb Cleveland, Jon Murphy, Will Maddox, Michael Arnold, Mike Murphy, Derek Peterson, Larry Pitchford, Steve Newton and Benny Smith. Holman Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of funeral arrangements. Phone 334-585-5261.You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.
