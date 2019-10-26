On Saturday, October 19, 2019, Charles Malcolm "Mackie" Reilly, loving husband, father, son, brother, brother-in-law and friend passed away at age 40. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Monday, October 28, 2019 at the Main Post Chapel. Burial will follow in Daleville Memorial Gardens with Searcy Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 27th from 1:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. at the Daleville Chapel of Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory, 725 South Daleville Avenue, Daleville, AL. Mackie was born on October 1, 1979 in Manhattan, KS to Bill and Susan Reilly. Mr. Reilly joined the U.S. Army on December 31, 1997 and retired as a Sergeant First Class after a 16 year military career. Seven of those years he spent serving as a U.S. Special Forces Green Beret. SFC Reilly's awards include, the Bronze Star Medal, the Purple Heart, the Army Commendation Medal, and the Joint Service Medal. SFC Reilly completed 7 combat tours, including the GWOT, OED and OIF. "De Oppresso Liber" Mackie was preceded in death by his grandparents, William and Marie Reilly and Charles and Annie Clarke. He is survived by his beloved wife, Joanne Reilly; seven children, Tanner, Kiegan, Kyla, Rikyia, Trace Gavin, James Grant and Cason Marx; his father, William Edward "Bill" Reilly; mother, Susan Reilly Blake and step-father, Bo Blake; two brothers, Anthony (Ashley) Reilly, William "Bj" Reilly Jr. and his children, Joshua, Jr, Nicoli and Meghan; a sister, Desiree Wilson and her children, Austin and Colin, along with his Aunt Rosemary Reilly and Uncle Malcolm "Mack" Clarke (gf Debra Latremore) father and mother-in-law James and Rocio Robinette, three sisters-in-law, Jennifer Lillian Boise (bf Matt McLin) her children, Timothy, Kirsten and Kaitlyn, sister-in-law Joyceline Robinette and sister-in-law Annette Federonis (Don) and her children, Tyler, LisaBella and Giada. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com
