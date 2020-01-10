Mr. David Reynolds, age 70 of Dothan, Alabama passed away on January 9, 2020; visitation will be Friday, January 10, 2020 4-6 PM at the funeral home; funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 11:00 AM at the Sadis Baptist Church, 11901 Fortner St, Newton, AL 36352; under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".
Reynolds, David
To plant a tree in memory of David Reynolds as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
