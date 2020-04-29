Mr. James Earl Reynolds, age 75 of Dothan, Alabama passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020. Drive-through viewing will be Wednesday, April 29, 2020 4-6 PM at the funeral home. Graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 30, 2020 1:00 PM at the Crestlawn Cemetery, Avon, AL, under the direction of the caring staff of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary, "Because We Care."

To plant a tree in memory of James Reynolds as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

