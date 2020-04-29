Mr. James Earl Reynolds, age 75 of Dothan, Alabama passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020. Drive-through viewing will be Wednesday, April 29, 2020 4-6 PM at the funeral home. Graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 30, 2020 1:00 PM at the Crestlawn Cemetery, Avon, AL, under the direction of the caring staff of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary, "Because We Care."
MOST POPULAR
-
Two arrested after woman dragged by vehicle through Walmart parking lot
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
JON JOHNSON COLUMN: Former Geneva star ‘Mike-Mike’ leaves lasting impression
-
Former Dale County star Whatley signs with Cleveland Browns
-
Police say argument leads to man strangling girlfriend
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.