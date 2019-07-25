Mrs. Gussie Lee Reynolds funeral service will be Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Patterson Street Freewill Baptist Church at 1:00 P.M. where Rev. Harold McKissic is pastor and Rev. Howard Valentine officiating. Interment will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, July 26, 2019 from 5-7 P.M. at Unity Funeral Home. www.unitymortuaryal.com

