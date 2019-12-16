RuMs. Ruby Jewel Reynolds, age 81 of Dothan, Alabama passed away on December 11, 2019; visitation will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 4-6 PM at the funeral home; funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 11:00 AM at the Greater Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, Headland, AL; under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".
