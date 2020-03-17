Mr. Earl Wesley Richards, age 99, a resident of Dothan, died Sunday March 15, 2020 at his residence. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday March 18, 2020 at the Glover Funeral Home Chapel in Dothan with Reverend's Evan Kohen and Jim Tate officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Memory Hill Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Glover Funeral Home. Flowers will be accepted. Mr. Richards was born on May 30, 1920 in Clio the son of William Alphus Richards and Normie Parmer Richards. He grew up in the Clio and Blue Springs communities in Barbour County. Mr. Richards was a U.S. Army World War II Veteran and a member of Selma Baptist Church. He retired as heavy equipment operator with the Houston County Road and Bridge Department following 34 years of service. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Juanita Clark Richards; sister, Frances Money; brother, Arbie C. Richards. Survivors include: 2 sons, David Richards (Peggy), Marianna, FL; Jerry Richards (Susan), Dothan; 3 grandchildren, Kyle Register, Marianna, FL; Jason Richards, Dothan and Ryan Richards (Suzanne), Dothan; 4 great-grandchildren, Kylee, Lilly, Caroline and Clark; sister, Jo Linda Taylor (Bobby), Dothan; special friend, Janice Johnson, Dothan; several nieces and nephews. Active pallbearers will be: Joel Parmer, Gary Parmer, John Hollis, Danny Money, Larry Richards and Marty Richards. Honorary pallbearers will be: Johnny Mack Hollis and George Richards. Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com. (334) 699-3888.
+1
+1
Service information
Mar 17
First Visitation
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
5:30PM-7:30PM
5:30PM-7:30PM
Glover Funeral Home Chapel
1468 Hartford Highway
Dothan, AL 36301
1468 Hartford Highway
Dothan, AL 36301
Guaranteed delivery before the First Visitation begins.
Mar 18
Service
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
10:30AM
10:30AM
Glover Funeral Home Chapel
1468 Hartford Highway
Dothan, AL 36301
1468 Hartford Highway
Dothan, AL 36301
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Tags
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.