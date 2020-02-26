(CPO) Noel Armstrong "Rich" Richardson, a resident of Midland City, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at his residence. He was 79. Funeral services will be held at 3 pm in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel on Friday February 28, 2020 with Rev. John McNeal and Rev. Cecil Condrey officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Thursday February 27, 2020 from 5-7 pm at the funeral home. Mr. Richardson was born in Long Acre, West Virginia in Montgomery County on December 22, 1940. He lived in Davy, WV during his earlier years until he enlisted in the Navy. Noel honorably served 20 years and 4 days in the United States Navy as an Air Traffic Controller until his retirement. After his military retirement he became employed with the FAA moving around the country until his second retirement. Upon his second retirement he and his wife moved to the Wiregrass area where he was employed at Fort Rucker for 17 years teaching Air Traffic Controller courses. He enjoyed searching for items with his metal detector and was known for his instructor mentality. Noel was a member of Midland City Community Church. Noel was preceded in death by his parents, Stephen and Thelma Armstrong Richardson, and by his siblings, Harold Richardson, Harrison Richardson, and Walter James Richardson. Survivors include his wife, Brenda Richardson; his children, Stephen John (Lisle) Richardson, Patrick Aaron "Keith" (Deanna) Richardson, Julia Anne (Justin) Murray, and Jessica Autumn (Taryn Wilson) Black; his 8 grandchildren; his brother Steven "Buddy" Richardson; his gf., Lynn Smith; and several nieces and nephews. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
