Mr. Donald Richardson, age 55; memorial service will be Friday, November 29, 2019 4:00 PM at the Macedonia Baptist Church in Donalsonville, GA; graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 11:00 AM at the Crestlawn Cemetery, Ashford, AL; under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".
