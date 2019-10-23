Queen Ester Richardson Holmes Queen Ester Richardson Holmes went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 20, 2019. She was 65. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Friday, October 25, 2019 at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Walter Bowens officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at Sunset Funeral Home on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 4-6 pm. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
